Banana Ball’s Drake C. Toll Getting National Morning Radio Show

Westwood One is launching a new national morning sports show hosted by Drake C. Toll, best known as a play-by-play broadcaster for the Savannah Bananas. The new show promises analysis and storytelling across on-air, digital, and social platforms.

Toll began his media career in Vilonia, AR, as founder of EagleVision, recognized as the 2019 Arkansas Sports Network of the Year. While attending Baylor University, he joined SicEm365 and later contributed to Sports Illustrated. His Locked On Baylor podcast evolved into Locked On Big 12.

His work has appeared on ESPN, TNT, and Front Office Sports, but he is most recognized for his high-energy commentary for the Savannah Bananas, the renowned traveling exhibition baseball team, which he will continue.

A start date for the show has yet to be announced.

Westwood One SVP of Sports, Content & Audience Bruce Gilbert said, “Drake represents exactly what we’re building – a modern, interactive sports experience that is driven by personalities and fueled by fans – programming that breaks away from the predictable and formulaic. Drake’s ability to entertain, connect, and innovate makes him the ideal voice for mornings on Westwood One.”

Toll stated, “Westwood One is the gold standard in audio, and it’s an honor to join a brand creatively steeped in sports storytelling. Not unlike the Savannah Bananas, I’m prepared to push the limits of sports talk. I’ll deliver for Jimmy in Tucson, Arizona just as much as Joe in Marshall, Texas. And for every groundbreaking Los Angeles Lakers trade, there’s a Boston College linebacker who survived cancer. You’ll hear the same fire and heart for each. We’re going to create something special, I promise you that.”