DJ Prostyle and Wilson Step Into New Roles at NYC’s Power 105.1

iHeartMedia New York has elevated two of its own to leadership at Power 105.1 (WWPR). Alexander “DJ Prostyle” Santelises is now Assistant Program Director, and Symantha Wilson steps into dual roles as station Music Director and Producer for The Breakfast Club.

Prostyle will also continue his evening air shift on 103.5 KTU, which brought him back to New York in 2023. After nearly a decade at Power 105.1, including a stint as Music Director and midday host, he joined iHeartMedia’s Florida lineup in 2021, hosting afternoons on 95.7 The Beat in Tampa and nights on 104.5 The Beat in Orlando.

Wilson is a producer for Breakfast Club host Charlamagne tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network, where she has risen through multiple roles since joining iHeart as an intern in 2018.

iHeart Executive Vice President of Programming Thea Mitchem said, “Prostyle and Symantha have truly earned these promotions through their hard work, creativity and dedication to the Power 105.1 brand. Both bring an unmatched passion for music and a deep understanding of how to engage listeners and grow audiences in today’s competitive landscape. Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue to elevate Power 105.1 and deliver the authentic experiences our listeners expect.”

Prostyle said, “I’m incredibly honored and thrilled to step into this next chapter of my career as APD at Power 105.1. This station has been a defining voice in Hip-Hop, and I’m excited for the opportunity to help shape its next era alongside the best in the business. Thank you, Thea, for this incredible opportunity.”

Wilson added, “Stepping into these roles with The Breakfast Club and Music Director at Power 105.1 feels like a full-circle moment. This station shaped my earliest years, so joining Thea Mitchem, Eddie Fennell, and Prostyle on the leadership team is an honor.”