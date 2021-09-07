iHeart Brings PROSTYLE To FLA

After about 10 years at Power 105.1 (WWPR) in NYC iHeart is bringing the DJ to the airwaves in Tampa and Orlando. He will host afternoons at 95.7 WBTP, Tampa and nights on 104.5 The Beat in Orlando.

“It’s great to be back to where it all started,” said PROSTYLE. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my career and looking forward to what the future brings. I’m ready to bring that positive energy to the beautiful Sunshine State while keeping the party moving over the airwaves.”

PROSTYLE will continue his duties on Power 105.1 until a replacement is announced. He’s also slated for sometime on select Hip-Hop and Spanish Contemporary stations across the state.