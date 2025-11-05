Shutdown Can’t Mute Washington’s Support for Local Radio

Even as the federal government shutdown becomes the longest in history, legislators have found common ground on protecting local radio. The Local Radio Freedom Act has gained ten additional co-sponsors in the House of Representatives, pushing the total past 200.

The bipartisan coalition stands opposed to any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge on local radio stations.

The measure is led in the House by Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) and Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL). The latest co-sponsors include Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Rep. Danny Davis (D-IL), Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA), Rep. Dwight Evans (D-PA), Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD), Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA), Del. Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-AS), Rep. Herbert Conaway (D-NJ), Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL), and Rep. Patrick Ryan (D-NY).

A concurrent resolution in the Senate has 26 co-sponsors. Similar resolutions introduced in prior Congresses have drawn wide bipartisan backing, including more than 250 combined supporters in the last Congress.

The National Association of Broadcasters applauded the milestone.

In a statement, NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “This strong bipartisan milestone reflects what communities across America already know: local radio is essential. Even with Congress at a standstill, lawmakers are hearing loud and clear from their constituents that local stations matter. From lifesaving emergency alerts to local news, music and sports, free broadcast radio remains a trusted source of connection for Americans.”

“Imposing a new performance fee would jeopardize this important medium and hurt the very listeners and artists radio supports. NAB thanks Reps. Womack and Castor for their continued leadership in standing up for local radio listeners.”

Other pro-radio legislation to see action during the shutdown is the VOICES Act, which would revive the Minority Tax Certificate program for broadcast ownership opportunities for women and people of color, and the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, which would require automakers to include AM radio as a safety feature in all new vehicles.