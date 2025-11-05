Rick Dees, Gary Sandy Join Benztown’s ‘Chachi Loves Everybody’

Ahead of the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation’s Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts luncheon, Benztown has released two new episodes of Chachi Loves Everybody featuring two honorees: syndicated host Rick Dees and actor Gary Sandy.

Chachi Loves Everybody follows Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes as he interviews broadcasting veterans, performers, and media innovators about their careers and creative influences.

In his episode, Dees discusses his early experiences in radio as a high school and college student in North Carolina, the creation of his 1976 satirical hit “Disco Duck,” and how the song led to his firing. He also shares how he was later tapped by Dick Clark to move to Los Angeles, becoming a nationally known radio personality. Dees talks about the origins of The Rick Dees Weekly Top 40 Countdown, financial lessons from his career, and his ventures in television, farming, and app development.

In the second episode, Sandy reflects on growing up in Dayton, OH, working his way into acting through early roles in daytime dramas, and broadcasting live for 50 million viewers on As The World Turns. He recalls landing the role of Andy Travis on WKRP in Cincinnati, shares behind-the-scenes stories from the set, and discusses his extensive career on Broadway and national tours.

Sandy and Dees will be recognized as Giants of Broadcasting on November 14 at Gotham Hall in New York City.