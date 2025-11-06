Bellingham’s KAFE 104.1 Raises $55,000 for Animal Welfare

Saga Communications’ KAFE 104.1 and the Whatcom Humane Society raised more than $55,000 during the second annual Airwaves for Animals Radiothon, which also saw multiple months’ worth of pet food collected for the shelter and numerous adoptions.

The 18-hour broadcast featured KAFE This Morning with Dave, Allan & Patrice and afternoon host Scotty VanDryver rallying Northwest Washington State listeners to support animal welfare services.

Beyond monetary donations, the fundraiser also aimed to replenish the Humane Society’s animal food bank, which was empty when the event began. By the end of the two-day drive, shelves were fully stocked, and hallways overflowed with pet food contributions from the community.

The event also featured $10.41 adoption fees, resulting in a pet adoption bump that needed additional veterinarians to be brought in to handle increased spay, neuter, and vaccination needs.

Whatcom Humane Society Executive Director Laura Clark said, “Two paws up to everybody! One of the most special things to me was everybody who stopped by and donated what they could, whether it was a monetary donation, or bag of pet food or couple cans of cat food. We’re now going to be able to utilize those donations to help so many members of our community…two and four-legged.”

VanDryver said, “The Whatcom Humane Society is such a vital organization for animals in our community. From their domestic animal shelter to their farm facility; the wildlife rehabilitation center to animal control services, they do it all. To see our community come out strong and help them continue to provide those services is truly amazing!”

