Women To Watch: Kristen Kurtis; WXPN, Philadelphia

For Kristen Kurtis, music and connection have always been intertwined. “In 1998, when I was 13, I begged my favorite DJ, LeeAnn Curtis, for passes to a private show featuring my favorite band, Fuel, hosted by my favorite radio station, Y100 in Philadelphia,” she recalls with a laugh.

“She gave them to me! And while I sat there at my first concert, I realized, this is what I want to do. I want to help deserving artists get airplay, and I want to help people who need music to survive this life find it.”

That single moment sparked a lifelong career that began in Boston and eventually brought her back home to Philadelphia, a full-circle story built on talent, perseverance, and passion.

Kurtis began her career in 2003 while studying at Emerson College, hosting The Gyroscope, a world music show on WERS. She quickly moved up to The Coffeehouse morning show before landing her first paid gig at WBOS in Boston, where she worked weekends and swing shifts at just 20 years old. By 2008, she had secured her first full-time role hosting afternoons on KZZU in Spokane, WA. Two years later, she transitioned to Music Director and midday host at KEZE (AAA).

In 2011, Kurtis moved to Austin, where she spent four years as the Music Director, Assistant Program Director, and midday host at AAA powerhouse KGSR-FM. Then, in 2015, she made her triumphant return home to Philadelphia, where she currently serves as Morning Show Host and Assistant Music Director at WXPN.

At WXPN, Kurtis wears multiple hats. “I’m my own producer,” she explains. “I do all the prep, schedule all the music, coordinate with my co-host, record and edit interviews, and handle all the emails.” As Assistant Music Director, she also helps review songs for rotation, participates in weekly music meetings, and distributes reports to colleagues across the industry.

Her approach to her show is rooted in preparation, personality, and teamwork. “I use a site called Feedly to aggregate headlines and articles into categories I care about. It saves me hours,” she says. “My co-host and I have a shared Google doc where we dump ideas and shape the show every morning. He covers hard news, I handle music news, and together we find those relatable, local, and ‘water cooler’ topics that make the show feel alive.”

WXPN is known for its deep ties to the Philadelphia community, and Kurtis is proud to play a role in that connection. “People tell me and my co-host that our show gives them the energy to get up and out the door in the morning,” she says. “It means a great deal to me that we can provide some sense of normalcy and give our audience a smile alongside the latest music and information.”

She’s quick to praise her co-host, Bob Bumbera, especially during moments of crisis. “He handles the hard news, and I focus on the emotional side, picking the right music and connecting with listeners,” she says. “That balance is everything.”

Of course, not everything goes as planned. “Our digital system crashes every once in a while,” she laughs. “Last time it happened, I ran to our CD library, which kind of ends in 2005, and started mixing old and new songs from my computer. The audience was getting a kick out of me playing the longest songs I could find. Hello, Purple Rain!”

When asked about her proudest accomplishments, Kurtis doesn’t hesitate. “Making it back home, and to a top 10 market, is something I’m extremely proud of,” she says. “And achieving historic best ratings for my timeslots in all three cities where I’ve worked feels great. But nothing will ever top interviewing and becoming friendly with my queen, Tori Amos.”

Still, the road hasn’t been without challenges. “Navigating the airwaves in such a politically polarized climate since 2016 has been tough,” she says. “I let the music do the talking and focus on being a friendly, steady voice.”

She also acknowledges the industry’s internal hurdles. “Radio tends to attract stubborn egos,” she says with a smile. “I try to remember that being assertive is H.A.R.D.: Honest, Appropriate, Respectful, and Direct. It helps keep communication healthy.”

Kurtis is candid about what it means to be a Woman in radio. “Be aware you are entering a male-dominated field,” she says. “Even after 20 years, I’m still often the only woman in the room. It gets exhausting. Find other female mentors to guide you and colleagues to go through it with. They will keep you sane.”

And she’s clear on what the industry needs most: more women, more innovation, and more willingness to evolve. “HIRE MORE WOMEN!” she insists. “And let’s not get too stuck in old-school ways of operating. The way people consume music has changed. It’s time we find ways to integrate that into how we program and deliver content.”

When she’s not on-air, Kurtis stays creative. Her passions include singing, songwriting, acting, stand-up comedy, voiceover work, baking, traveling, and of course, spending time with her cat and fish.

As for what keeps her motivated after two decades in the business, “I still believe in the power of music to connect and heal,” she says. “Every morning, I get to help people start their day with that, and that’s a privilege I’ll never take for granted.”

Follow Kristen Kurtis on Facebook: facebook.com/kristenkurtis and IG & Threads: @kristen_kurtis