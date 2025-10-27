DC Pushes to Keep Radio in Cars After News Of Tesla’s FM Cuts

Tesla’s move to cut FM from its base models may have backfired, igniting new momentum in Washington to keep radio alive in the dashboard, where lawmakers are rallying to ensure over-the-air broadcasting remains a built-in lifeline for every driver.

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, introduced by Reps. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Frank Pallone (D-NJ), now has 311 bipartisan cosponsors in the US House following the addition of five new names on Friday: Reps. Darin LaHood (R-IL), Jeff Hurd (R-CO), Marilyn Strickland (D-WA), Rick Larsen (D-WA), and Ami Bera (D-CA). The bill would require automakers to include AM radio as a standard feature in all new vehicles, citing its role as a public safety essential and cornerstone of the nation’s emergency alert infrastructure.

The issue is taking on new urgency within the broadcast industry after Radio Ink reported Tesla’s lowest-cost models will exclude both AM and FM tuners in favor of streaming and smartphone integration. Critics say that the decision prioritizes profits and modern aesthetics over public safety and consumer choice.

The support of five new House members is even more noteworthy considering the legislative body is currently out of session until the end of the ongoing government shutdown.

“Automakers like Tesla put profits above public safety when they remove local radio,” wrote NAB Chief of Staff and Executive Vice President of Public Affairs Michelle Lehman. “Vehicles remain one of the primary places Americans listen to radio each day, and during emergencies, over-the-air radio saves lives. Streaming over cellular data or internet is vulnerable to network outages and can require subscription fees.”

Lehman cited support from the International Association of Fire Chiefs, which called radio “a critical lifeline” during power outages and natural disasters.

Meanwhile, Tesla itself is facing growing skepticism about its long-term future. Carlos Tavares, the former Stellantis CEO, warned in a recent interview that Tesla’s once-dominant position in electric vehicles is under severe threat and the company’s days may be numbered.

“We can’t rule out that at some point, [Elon Musk] will decide to leave the automotive industry to refocus on humanoid robots, SpaceX, or artificial intelligence,” Tavares said. “Tesla’s stock market value loss will be colossal because this valuation is simply stratospheric. I’m not sure that Tesla will still exist in 10 years.”

With public and legislative pressure building, Tesla’s decision to eliminate traditional radio could further alienate regulators, lawmakers, and millions of consumers who see broadcast radio as both a lifeline and a cultural constant.