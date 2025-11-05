Jimmy Wright Exits Star 102.5 for New Radio Home In Des Moines

After nearly 35 years on Star 102.5 (KSTZ), familiar Central Iowa radio voice Jimmy Wright is switching stations at Saga Communications’ Des Moines Media Group. He is moving to 93.3 KIOA as Content Director and Afternoon Host.

In his place, Director of Content Leigh McNabb will transition to Star, adding Content Director and Afternoon Host duties there.

Des Moines Media Group Content Director and Afternoon Host Jimmy Wright said, “I grew up listening to KIOA. My family listens too. It’s an honor to be a part of a legendary station like KIOA. I’m excited and looking forward to working with a GREAT staff. I’m living the dream!”

Des Moines Media Group Vice President and General Manager Stephanie Heide remarked, “We are excited to promote Jimmy to this position. He is an iconic voice in the Des Moines area, and it is very fitting that with his talent, knowledge, and experience that he programs one of Des Moines’ heritage radio stations.”