Audacy Extends Wichita State Athletics Broadcast Partnership

Audacy Wichita has signed a multi-year extension of its broadcast partnership with Wichita State Athletics, through the 2026-2027 season. The agreement includes coverage of basketball and baseball games on 103.7 KEYN (KEYN) and KFH Radio.

Under the renewed partnership, 103.7 KEYN will air all men’s basketball games and select women’s basketball games, including postseason play. KFH Radio carries all baseball broadcasts, including postseason competition. Audacy also produces and distributes weekly coaches’ podcasts for multiple sports during their seasons.

The broadcasts feature Mike Kennedy, entering his 48th year as the Voice of the Shockers.

Audacy Wichita Senior Vice President and Market Manager Tommy Castor said, “We are proud to continue our 50-plus-year tradition as the radio home of Shocker sports. Our partnership with Wichita State Athletics reflects a deep commitment to the community and to connecting with generations of fans. We’re excited to provide Shocker fans the best play-by-play coverage and exclusive updates that bring every game to life.”

Wichita State Athletics Deputy AD for External Affairs & Revenue Generation Madison Stein-Mason said, “This partnership expands how Shocker fans connect with our programs. By bringing game broadcasts and coaches’ conversations to more platforms, we’re creating new ways for our community to experience Shocker Athletics all year long.”