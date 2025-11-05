Kendall Bostic Joins Illinois Women’s Basketball Radio Team

After graduating earlier this year, University of Illinois alum Kendall Bostic joins the Illinois women’s basketball radio broadcast team. In addition to her new role as Assistant Director of Development, Varsity I, Bostic will serve as game analyst.

Bostic played four seasons for the Fighting Illini, three years under head coach Shauna Green. She will join play-by-play broadcaster Mike Koon on-air for home games and select road contests.

Bostic started all 125 games of her Illinois career, led the Big Ten conference in rebounds each season, and finished as the program’s all-time leader in rebounds and double-doubles while guiding the team to two NCAA Tournament appearances and the 2024 WBIT Championship.