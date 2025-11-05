Baltimore Historian Gets ‘Five Minutes’ on WYPR

Baltimore Public Media’s 88.1 FM (WYPR) has started the clock on Five Minutes of Baltimore History, a new radio and podcast feature on the city’s history, people, and neighborhoods hosted by Baltimore Heritage Executive Director Johns Hopkins.

Each episode presents storytelling focused on Baltimore’s landmarks, leaders, and communities, revealing how the city’s heritage continues to shape its present.

Hopkins shared, “Not all of Baltimore’s history is easy or straightforward, but all of it is important. Frederick Douglass escaped his enslavement from here; Holocaust survivor Gustav Brunn gave the world Old Bay seasoning from here; and William Walters gave the world Maryland rye whiskey (and gave us an art museum) from here. We hope you’ll join us each week to learn a little bit more about famous and not-so-famous people and events that continue to shape our city and our nation.”

Baltimore Public Media President and General Manager Craig Swagler said, “This content partnership with Baltimore Heritage represents our larger commitment to uplifting local stories through collaboration. We are excited to bring years of storytelling and research to our listeners in this new format. The series blends historical research, archival audio, and Hopkins’s engaging narration to deliver history that is not just informative, but also deeply resonant and inspiring.”