Former iHeart Dallas SVP Patrick Davis Moves to Cumulus Atlanta

After more than a decade leading programming for iHeartMedia Dallas, including his tenure in a key position with The Kidd Kraddick Show, Patrick Davis is moving to Cumulus Media Atlanta to serve as Program Director for Q99.7 (WWWQ).

Davis previously worked as Operations Manager for The Kidd Kraddick Show and Program Director for the syndicated program’s flagship station, Kiss 106.1 (KHKS). In 2011, Davis was promoted to Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Dallas, later expanding oversight to Austin programming operations.

Cumulus Media Chief Content Officer Brian Philips said, “Patrick Davis is one of the most admired, credible programmers in America. Q99.7 Atlanta is a jewel in Cumulus Media’s Top 40 crown, a perfect new proving ground for Patrick’s prowess in talent and brand development. We foresee an important future for him at Cumulus.”

Cumulus Atlanta Vice President/Market Manager Justin Schaflander said, “Patrick’s acumen, track record, and energy are a welcomed addition to Cumulus Atlanta. I’m so excited to have him leading the charge with one of our Atlanta Radio heritage gems, Q99.7. Let the fun begin!”

Cumulus Media VP, CHR, Hot AC and Rhythmic CHR Leslie Whittle stated, “To know Patrick is to respect him. His legacy of excellence, leadership, and vision will continue to elevate the Q99.7 brand. Simply said, we’re beyond thrilled to welcome Patrick to our Cumulus Atlanta team.”

Davis shared, “This station has a storied past, killer existing staff, and the challenge of retaining its CHR dominance, beginning with our plans to launch a terrific new morning show. Every PD dreams of working on a vast canvas like Q99.7.”