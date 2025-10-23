SiriusXM Renews NBA Deal, Expands Programming to TV

SiriusXM and the National Basketball Association have renewed their multi-year broadcasting agreement, giving subscribers across North America access to every regular season and playoff NBA game, as well as select WNBA coverage.

In addition to the 24/7 SiriusXM NBA Radio channel, the satellite broadcaster carries 30 dedicated team channels offering official play-by-play feeds for every franchise.

As part of an expanded media agreement, multiple SiriusXM NBA Radio programs, including The Starting Lineup with Frank Isola and 11-year NBA forward-center Brian Scalabrine and NBA Today with Justin Termine and Eddie “Jumpshot” Johnson, will also be simulcast live on NBA TV and the NBA app, broadening their reach to television and streaming audiences.

The channel also carries Give and Go with Rob “World Wide Wob” Perez and 13-year NBA guard Antonio Daniels and weekend programming with Brian Geltzeiler, former NBA Coach of the Year Sam Mitchell, Jason Jackson, and former Phoenix Suns executive Amin Elhassan. During the WNBA season, WNBA Central, hosted by Holly Rowe, spotlights stories and analysis from around the league.

The full SiriusXM NBA Radio roster includes Greg Anthony, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Sarah Kustok, Tim Legler, Rick Mahorn, Will Perdue, and Reggie Theus, alongside league insiders Gerald Brown, Vince Goodwill, Michael Grady, Zach Harper, and Mitch Lawrence.