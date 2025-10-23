Former Skyview CRO Jeanne-Marie Condo-Bucknell Joins Infinity

Just a day after pulling CBS News Radio distribution away from Skyview Networks, Audacy’s Infinity Networks has hired Skyview’s former President of Network Partnerships and Chief Revenue Officer, Jeanne-Marie Condo-Bucknell, as Senior Revenue Leader.

Condo-Bucknell steps into the newly created role, which Audacy says will focus on driving revenue strategy, expanding market growth, and creating value for partners across the network’s fast-growing platform.

In April, she parted ways with Skyview after 25 years, during which she helped develop national sales strategies for properties, including ABC Radio in 2015 and CBS News Radio in 2018. She also developed a portfolio of more than 200 national clients spanning sports, news, and entertainment.

She also served on the Radio Advertising Bureau Board of Directors (2023–2025) and previously led the National Association of State Radio News Networks as President. Condo-Bucknell has been recognized as one of Radio Ink’s “Most Influential Women in Radio” for eight consecutive years and was inducted into the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2022.

Audacy Chief Revenue Officer Bob Philips commented, “Jeanne-Marie is a respected and accomplished leader in network radio, and we couldn’t be happier to have her join the Infinity Networks team. Her exceptional reputation for delivering revenue growth, strategic vision, and innovative approach to developing new revenue paths makes her an invaluable addition as we scale Infinity’s sales strategy.”

Condo-Bucknell added, “I am truly honored. This is a fantastic next step, doing what I love, centered on driving revenue with an exceptional team. Infinity Networks is making great strides as a network leader, and I look forward to making a significant impact. Driving revenue requires strategic plans with depth-based concepts, stellar industry relationships, fresh ideas, and new revenue paths, all of which Infinity is 100% focused on. We will leverage strategic audio partnerships, cross-generational audience engagement, and unwavering commitment to client service, driving impactful results.”