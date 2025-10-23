From Host-Reads to Hybrid Buys: The New Rules of Niche Audio

The more fractured media consumption becomes, niche content isn’t a side play for audio: it’s a road to revenue. That was the unifying message from Niche to Noteworthy, a panel at NAB Show New York moderated by Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti.

Joining her were Zach Sang Show Founder Zach Sang, media and podcasting executive Liz Alesse, and Buzz Knight Media Founder and CEO Buzz Knight, speaking to a full crowd at the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum.

Sang opened with a simple premise: monetization begins with creative integration, not insertion. For his show, that meant blending brand messages into the show’s natural ecosystem; visually, socially, and conversationally. “Activating in the environment,” he explained, “that’s shelving, that’s bottles we’re drinking out of on screen, that’s lower thirds, that’s utilizing QR codes to move the needle.”

Sang’s success comes from thinking beyond the traditional host-read model. “A host-read is still the main vernacular used in podcast selling today because it’s what people still know,” he said. “But we’re getting out of that. You gotta be everywhere and do everything, and someone wants to buy all of it.”

For Alesse, the equation looks different inside a newsroom. During her tenure as ABC Audio Vice President, she had to reconcile the commercial opportunities of podcasting with the ethics of journalism. “Host-reads are still the coin of the realm in podcasting,” she said. “But journalists coming out and endorsing products is not something that most news organizations are comfortable with.”

Instead, Alesse’s strategy was to find a middle ground between personalization and endorsement. “It wasn’t about full-throated endorsements, which was a bridge too far, but about humanizing the voice reading the ad. We would introduce our hosts to brands and agencies so they felt like real people. That connection is why advertisers like podcasting—it’s the trust.”

She also stressed consistency as a monetization tool. “We were successful with limited-run series at ABC, but that doesn’t always work for ad buyers,” she said. “They want always-on content, predictability, and numbers. So we created a system where one six-episode series rolled into the next to build continuity and confidence for advertisers.”

When the discussion turned to Gen Z, Sang was blunt: “Short-form video is crucial to the way we exist as a society and a world.” His show’s cadence is relentless: three to four full episodes weekly, each clipped into multiple daily uploads across TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels. “Editing style is everything,” Sang said, crediting the kinetic, visually dynamic techniques of Korean pop culture as an influence. “Every platform wants you to connect with the audience within five to thirty seconds. It’s a hard five to thirty.”

Knight echoed the need for storytelling at a granular level. “I deliberately go after independent artists,” he said. “Their stories need to be told, and those stories drive connection.”

One of the liveliest exchanges centered on whether to go behind a paywall. Alesse argued that exclusivity can add cache and make it seem extra premium, while Sang disagreed for his format. “I take the side of being everywhere because that’s what mainstream needs to be in 2025 and beyond. We live in such a divided attention ecosystem. You have to physically be where everybody is.”

Looking ahead, the panel saw opportunity in new forms of distribution and brand collaboration. Sang spotlighted Free, Ad-Supported Television, or FAST, platforms like Pluto, Roku, and Samsung TV as the next big space. “FAST is the new cable,” he said. “People surf now the way they used to surf on cable. That’s going to be the future.”

Alesse predicted more hybrid ad buys that cross radio, podcast, and social boundaries, highlighting the growing importance of proving brand safety through tools like Barometer and Sounder. Knight pointed to Substack as a surprisingly effective companion platform: “It’s full circle. The written word is back as a way to communicate what you’re doing in audio.”