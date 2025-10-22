Infinity Networks Doubles Down With CBS News Radio Deal

After picking a new Editor-in-Chief for the department, Paramount-Skydance has penned a content distribution partnership for CBS News Radio with Audacy’s Infinity Networks. The agreement more than doubles Infinity’s affiliate count to over 1,200 unique stations.

The deal ends CBS News Radio’s distribution partnership with Skyview Networks, which was started in 2018 and renewed in 2023.

Launched in February at CRS 2025, Infinity Networks carries flagship syndicated programs Katie & Company and The Rob + Holly Show, and is the exclusive US affiliate and barter representation partner for SPARC Media Hub.

Audacy Chief Revenue Officer Bob Philips commented, “This is a major step forward for Infinity Networks and for our partners across the industry. By bringing together a respected brand like CBS News Radio under the Infinity Networks umbrella, we’re creating a scalable platform that enhances the reach and impact of great local and national content for our advertising partners. This expansion underscores our commitment to helping broadcasters grow audiences, strengthen advertiser relationships, and deliver exceptional listening experiences everywhere.”