Audacy Unveils Infinity Networks to Expand Radio Syndication

Audacy used the first day of CRS 2025 to announce the launch of Infinity Networks, a new syndicated services and content platform. The network will feature two flagship country radio shows to start: Katie & Company and The Rob + Holly Show.

Infinity Networks will operate as an independent brand, offering local broadcasters access to premium programming and tools to strengthen audience engagement and advertiser relationships.

Katie & Company, hosted by Katie Neal, broadcasts live from the Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville, blending music, pop culture, and artist conversations. Hosted by ACM Award-winning duo Rob Stone and Holly Hutton, The Rob + Holly Show connects features artist interviews, industry news, and a Friday Night Takeover segment with celebrity guest hosts.

Infinity Networks will also serve as the exclusive US affiliate and barter representation partner for SPARC Media Hub. The platform provides tools for promotions, prep, text messaging, production, and phone screening.

Audacy COO Susan Larkin remarked, “The launch of Infinity Networks underscores Audacy’s commitment to delivering exceptional local programming to national audiences. Infinity Networks gives stations access to premium music-based shows and talent that captivate listeners, elevate ratings and drive revenue. We look forward to building partnerships with affiliates to extend the reach of our top-tier shows and talent across the country.”