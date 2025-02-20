Women to Watch: Meaghan Taylor, Women in Radio

Meaghan Taylor is the founder of Women In Radio, an organization and community dedicated to supporting, mentoring, and empowering women in the industry. Founded in 2016, networking events, mentorship programs, and the annual Women In Radio Conference continue to create spaces for women to grow and thrive in radio.

Taylor is also the Digital Content Producer for The Steve Harvey Morning Show, where she manages social media, digital strategy, and content creation to engage the audience.

Taylor started her career in radio at Florida A&M University’s WANM 90.5FM, where she fell in love with the industry. Over the years, she’s worked in multiple markets, including Port St. Lucie, West Palm Beach, Tuscaloosa, and Miami, before stepping into her current role as Digital Content Producer.

“Early in my career, I realized there weren’t enough spaces dedicated to mentorship and support for women in radio,” explains Taylor. “Many of us were figuring things out on our own, facing unique challenges in a male-dominated industry. I wanted to create a community where women could connect, share experiences, and access the tools needed to build lasting careers. This is why I felt the need for an organization and community like Women in Radio. Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned professional, we provide resources, networking opportunities, and mentorship to help women navigate and succeed in this space.”

“We started as a small networking group and have since expanded into a nationwide movement. Women In Radio has hosted multiple conferences, workshops, and networking events, bringing together top industry professionals and newcomers alike. We’ve also built a strong digital community that provides year-round support and resources.”

“The Women In Radio Conference is our flagship event,” says Taylor. “Bringing together women from all areas of the industry—on-air personalities, producers, programmers, and executives—to network, learn, and grow. This year, we’re focused on empowerment, career strategy, and industry evolution, with panels, mentorship sessions, and hands-on workshops designed to help women thrive in radio. It takes place Saturday, March 15th from 1-6p in Atlanta.” Find out more about registration here.

To fill the gap in what is missing in the business right now, Taylor says, “The industry needs more opportunities for women in leadership roles, as well as intentional mentorship programs that bridge the gap between entry-level positions and executive roles. There’s also a growing need for innovation in content creation, especially with the rise of digital platforms.”

To do that Taylor says we need to:

Create More Leadership Opportunities: Stations and companies need to actively promote and support women for higher positions.

Create Better Mentorship and Training: Implement structured mentorship programs that help women navigate career growth.

Adapt to Digital Trends: Encouraging radio professionals to expand their skill sets beyond traditional broadcasting.

Some of Taylor’s biggest accomplishments over the years include “Growing Women In Radio into a nationally recognized organization, continuing to curate impactful conferences and mentorship opportunities, and thriving in my role at The Steve Harvey Morning Show, one of the biggest syndicated radio programs in the country.”

One of her biggest challenges over the years has been, “Breaking into the industry as a young woman and being taken seriously. There have been moments where I’ve had to advocate for myself and my ideas in spaces where I was often overlooked,” she says. “I handled this by staying consistent, networking, and proving my value through my work.”

Taylor’s best advice for young Women who want to get into the industry is, “Be persistent and stay ready. Opportunities can come unexpectedly, so always be prepared, network with intention, and build relationships with people in the industry – not just to get a job, but to learn and grow, and expand your skill set. The industry is evolving, so understanding digital content, podcasting, and social media can set you apart.”

Meanwhile, after the annual conference in Atlanta next month, Taylor is focused on expanding Women In Radio’s mentorship programs, launching new digital initiatives, and continuing to create spaces where women can thrive. “Personally,” she says, “I’m excited about growing in my career, taking on new opportunities, and pushing the industry forward.”

Follow Meaghan Taylor on Instagram: @itsmeagtaylor & @womeninradio, Twitter/X: @womeninradio_, and online.