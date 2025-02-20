Iliad Media Adds Nine Stations With Montana Radio Purchase

Iliad Media Group has announced the acquisition of The Montana Radio Company. With the acquisition, Iliad now operates a total of 23 stations, combining its 14 existing stations in Idaho with MRC’s nine stations in Helena.

The Montana Radio Company will maintain its current management team and station branding under Iliad’s 100% Employee Stock Ownership Plan, which aims to foster long-term stability and engagement for station staff while ensuring continued local ownership.

Iliad Media Group President and CEO Darrell Calton said, “We are excited to welcome The Montana Radio Company into the Iliad family. Our shared values of employee ownership and community-focused broadcasting make this merging of radio cultures so promising.”

The Montana Radio Company CEO Kevin Terry added, “Joining forces with Iliad Media Group aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering a workplace where employees have a stake in the company’s success. This move ensures that our team in Montana will enjoy not only job security but also pride in ownership.”