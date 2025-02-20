Rebecca Myles Named News Director at NYC’s WBAI 99.5

Pacifica Foundation’s WBAI 99.5 in New York City has appointed Rebecca Myles as News Director. A previous contributor to WBAI, Myles has also reported and produced content for BBC World Service, Latin Post, Mint Press, and RT America.

She has also been a frequent commentator on Paris Live! for Radio France International and served as a producer for On Contact with Chris Hedges. Additionally, she produced The Whistleblowers with John Kiriakou and is the executive producer of his upcoming YouTube show, Deep Focus.

Beyond reporting, Myles has worked extensively in training news interns and volunteers. She is Vice President of the US chapter of the International Association of Women in Radio and Television and a member of the Newswomen’s Club of New York. Myles is also involved in arts and community initiatives, including Dance Parade New York and the 4th Street Food Coop in Manhattan.

Myles said, “I return to WBAI with excitement and caution. Excitement at returning to reporting and leading the news department, which is my career foundation and which I cherish, but I caution over the devastation of news and its value. Like many media institutions, WBAI’s future is threatened by competition and market trends. Its independence, however, is a strength in a media world that is siloed and run by large corporations and oligarchs who can censor and obfuscate.”