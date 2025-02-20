It’s Overtime for Jake Vulinec on Cleveland’s Fan

Audacy Cleveland has promoted 92.3 The Fan (WKRK) host Jake Vulinec to lead weekday evenings on Overtime on The Fan. Vulinec first joined The Fan in May 2023 as a part-time update anchor and fill-in host.

Before that, he served as Sports Director at WJCU and John Carroll University, in addition to handling play-by-play duties for Cleveland Heights High School football and boys basketball.

92.3 The Fan Brand Manager Keith Britton commented, “Jake is a rising star in this industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to see him take over Overtime. Jake’s dedication, enthusiasm and fresh perspective will bring new energy to the show, and we know our audience will love what he brings to the table.”

Vulinec stated, “It’s surreal to me to be starting my career in the place I’ve called home for my entire life. I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to continue to grow alongside the outstanding team at 92.3 The Fan and the best fanbase in the world. The city of Cleveland and my fellow fans have given so much to me, and now I hope to be able to give some of that back to them.”