Stefan Schellhas Leaves TV To Pilot iHeartMedia Cincinnati

After leading Sinclair Broadcast Group’s television stations in the Queen City since 2020, Stefan Schellhas is joining iHeartMedia as Market President for its Cincinnati operations. The move marks Schellhas’s first radio job in more than two decades.

Before serving as Sinclair’s GM, he was the cluster’s Director of Sales. His media career began at WGRR and includes an internship at 700 WLW, which is part of the eight-station portfolio he will now oversee.

iHeart Division President of the Midwest and Southeast Dave Carwile said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Stefan Schellhas as the new Market President for iHeartMedia Cincinnati. Stefan brings not only a strategic vision and proven leadership, but also a deep-rooted understanding of the Cincinnati market.

“Having spent years building relationships and driving results across the region, he knows the pulse of the city and what resonates with our listeners and advertising partners. His passion for the community, combined with his commitment to innovation and team development, makes him the ideal leader to guide our Cincinnati brands into the future,” he added.

Schellhas stated, “While consumer media habits – driven by technology – have evolved exponentially, what hasn’t changed is that ‘content is king,’ and iHeart continues to lead the way in the audio space. I’m honored to work alongside such a passionate team here in Cincinnati, and together we’ll continue to serve our advertisers and the Greater Cincinnati community.”