Former CRB Executive Director Frank Mull Passes Away

Frank Mull, the first Executive Director of Country Radio Broadcasters, has passed away. Mull played a pivotal role in shaping Country Radio Seminar during its formative years, helping transform it into the educational and networking event it remains today.

In a statement announcing his death, CRB credits his leadership from 1990 to 1993 as vital to strengthening collaboration among broadcasters, artists, and record labels, laying the foundation for the conference’s growth and influence within the Country music industry.

Outside of CRB, Mull managed artists, including Merle Haggard, through his company, Mull-Ti-Hit Promotions, and later worked for Mercury Records in radio promotions. His career earned him the CMA Founding President’s Award in 1984.

CRB/CRS Executive Director RJ Curtis said, “Every subsequent Executive Director has stood on the shoulders of Frank Mull. On behalf of our organization’s staff and board members, we send our deepest condolences to Frank’s friends and family members.”