Buzz Knight Extends ‘Takin’ A Walk’ Portfolio To Nashville

Premiere Networks and Buzz Knight have announced the launch of Takin’ A Walk Nashville, hosted by singer-songwriter Sarah Harralson. The show expands Knight’s Takin’ A Walk: Music History on Foot franchise, with a focus on Nashville’s rich musical heritage.

The series debuts on October 30 via iHeartPodcasts.

Knight shared, “I’m thrilled for this exciting next chapter of growth for Buzz Knight Media Productions and honored to add Sarah Harralson to our team. Thanks once again to Premiere’s Julie Talbott for believing in the fine art of storytelling with our podcasts.”

Harralson remarked, “Sharing stories with the world has always been my passion, and I’m excited to embark on this journey with ‘Takin’ A Walk Nashville’ and shine a light on so many interesting people and places that truly make Nashville a music city.”

Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott said, “We’re delighted to partner with Buzz Knight once again to welcome Takin’ A Walk Nashville to iHeartPodcasts. Sarah Harralson brings a fresh, authentic voice to the podcast space, and with her deep connection to Nashville’s music scene, this podcast is a celebration of the city’s rich musical tapestry.”