Albuquerque’s KKOB Welcomes Csanyi-Salcedo as News Director

Cumulus Media Albuquerque has selected Zoltan Csanyi-Salcedo as News Director for News Radio 770 KKOB. Csanyi-Salcedo most recently served as News Director at KRGV-TV in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley after years at CBS, NBC, Univision, and Telemundo affiliates.

Cumulus Albuquerque Operations Manager and Program Director Aaron ‘Buck’ Burnett said, “Zoltan is exactly the kind of newsroom leader Albuquerque needs right now — grounded, relentless, and passionate about storytelling that matters. He’s built winning, trusted newsrooms in every market he’s touched, and we’re thrilled to have him guiding KKOB’s next chapter.”

Zoltan Csanyi-Salcedo shared, “KKOB has always been a trusted voice for New Mexico, and my mission is to strengthen that trust every day. This newsroom will focus on local truth first – fast, fair, and useful information that helps our audience make sense of what’s happening in their communities.”