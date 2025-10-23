WGAN Brings Back Radiothon For Maine Veterans In Need

Saga Communications’ Portland Media Group station Newsradio WGAN revived its “Make 12 Hours Count” radiothon for the first time in six years, rallying listeners across Maine in a daylong effort to support Veterans Forward. The event helped collect more than $29,000.

The 12-hour broadcast on Thursday featured messages of support from Maine’s congressional delegation, including US Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, and Representatives Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree.

The WGAN Morning News began the day with stories of veterans’ challenges and successes through Veterans Forward, a nonprofit dedicated to providing financial and housing assistance to Maine veterans and their families. Lori Spaulding, Director of the Military Affiliated Student Hub at the University of Southern Maine, spoke on air about the Hub’s support for 360 veterans, reservists, and dependents through resource navigation and case management.

Together with proceeds from the Hot Rods and Heroes car show and raffle, the combined fundraising effort brought in $29,298 for Veterans Forward. The Hot Rods and Heroes event featured more than 700 vehicles on display.