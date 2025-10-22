About Our Company

Civic Media has built a radio and digital media network in the Midwest with the goal of championing the practice of democracy by empowering honest and informative local voices. We’re merging the legacy of radio with the immediacy of digital to deliver high-quality content to a growing audience via our radio stations, websites, mobile app, and associated social media platforms. We work in a fast-paced environment that values communication, integrity, vision, innovation, and collaboration in order to fulfill our vision of being the media platform that informs, guides, and inspires our audience through the complex landscape of information, commentary, and civic engagement.

SUMMARY

The News/Talk Network Program Director oversees all on-air content and staff for Civic Media’s news talk network, managing schedules, talent, quality control, and compliance with broadcast regulations. Key responsibilities include selecting programs, coaching on-air personalities and shows, developing promotional strategies, and ensuring the station’s sound and content align with its brand and audience needs. They blend creativity and business acumen, using audience research and ratings data to shape programming and achieve business goals.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Develop and schedule news, talk, and special interest programming that resonates with the station’s target demographic

• Evaluate existing programs and identify new content opportunities

• Coordinate the production and editing of audio recordings and segments

• Recruit, train, and mentor on-air talent, including announcers, hosts, and their respective shows

• Provide feedback and conduct “air-checks” to improve performance and consistency

• Manage on-air automation systems and computer-generated logs

• Maintain program budgets and manage expenditures

• Develop on- and off-air promotional strategies to attract and retain listeners

• Work with other departments (sales, marketing, news) to meet station goals

• Use audience research and ratings data to inform programming decisions

• Engage with the local community and ensure the station serves the public interest

• Check completed program logs for accuracy and resolve program log inaccuracies

• Plans and oversees tone, programming, production, sound & theme, website, online presence, and social media

• Collaborates with Production to enlist direction and seeks options that meet editorial scope

• Provides direction to on air personality and audio engineer on content

• Partners with Sales in support of local and corporate business goals to increase market share, listeners, ratings, advertiser satisfaction, and revenue while aligning programming fit with client, station, and audience; creates talent and station marketing, promotion, and image campaigns

• Determines and maintains creative vision for station(s) to enhance station image and visibility within the community

• Reviews and determines all commercial and paid programming content; decides show playlists; schedules programming in conformance with FCC rules and regulations, company policy and applicable federal, state, and local laws; protects station license

• Evaluates programming available from distributors, syndicators, and independent producers to recommend acquisitions for broadcast

• Schedules staff for on-air shifts, remotes, and appearances

SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCES

• Extensive experience in radio broadcasting, often with prior roles as a program director, assistant program director, host, reporter, or producer

• Ability to thrive in a fast-paced start-up environment by embracing flexibility, adaptability, and a willingness to evolve as roles, priorities, and opportunities shift within our growing radio network.

• Creative and strategic thinking to develop engaging content and programming.

• Familiarity with radio programming requirements, station operations, and digital audio technology.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

• Able to work with teams both in person and remotely across a large geographic area

• Demonstrated ability to use tools to gather and analyze ratings data, make business decisions based on analysis; sound judgment and quality decision-making skills

• Excellent team leadership and delegation skills, including motivation of staff; can set goals & expectations, provide honest feedback and manage performance

• High degree of planning and organizing skills; can multi-task and meet specific deadlines

• Flexible, creative, and innovative in using technology to deepen listener relationships

• Experience with Radio Traffic and Nielsen Ratings

• Availability to travel as needed

REQUIREMENTS

• Minimum 5+ years previous experience as a radio Program Director.

• Extensive knowledge of FCC broadcast rules and regulations; knowledge of federal, state and local contesting rules and regulations

• Associate’s degree in journalism, broadcasting or a related field required; Bachelor’s degree in journalism, broadcasting or a related field preferred

• Experience building clock templates and proficiency in Radio Traffic software highly desired

• Effective oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills

• Strong organizational skills

• Demonstrated skills in the successful completion of multiple, simultaneous and rapidly emergent tasks

Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of this position.

Civic Media is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, or local laws.

Apply Here: https://www.click2apply.net/DdaylDFgVNgoNfQkBTAJ2a