Radio Ink’s 33rd Radio Wayne Awards Kick Off NAB Show NY

The best in radio sales and management were honored on stage on Wednesday morning as Radio Ink presented the 33rd Annual Radio Wayne Awards in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters, to begin the 2025 Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum at NAB Show New York.

Presented by Radio Ink, the Radio Wayne Awards are the industry’s longest-running and most respected honor recognizing excellence in radio sales, management, and marketing. Named for the late “Radio Wayne” Cornils, the awards celebrate professionals whose leadership continues to drive the business of broadcasting forward.

This year’s winners, recognized for innovation, performance, and leadership in advancing radio’s revenue growth and community connection, represent excellence across every market size and category:

Digital Sales/Sales Manager of the Year: Greg Beran, Beasley Media Group, Philadelphia, PA

Streetfighter of the Year: Oriana Groppetti, Momentum Broadcasting, Visalia–Tulare–Hanford, CA

DOS/General Sales Manager, Markets 21+: Tiffany McCormack, Saga Communications, Norfolk–Virginia Beach–Newport News, VA

DOS/General Sales Manager, Markets 1–20: Jeff Havis, Urban One, Atlanta, GA

Market/General Manager, Markets 21+: Keely Byars, NRG Media, Omaha–Council Bluffs, NE

Market/General Manager, Markets 1–20: Sarah Frazier, Audacy, Houston–Galveston, TX