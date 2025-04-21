A Change In Leadership At Skyview Networks

A February “adjustment” of the organization designed to “optimize the alignment” of Skyview Networks‘ business units has resulted in the departure of its President of Network Partnerships and Chief Revenue Officer, who prior to taking this role in April 2022 was a longtime Executive VP.

Skyview President/CEO Steve Jones confirmed on Monday that Jeanne-Marie Condo is no longer with Skyview. “We appreciate her contributions and wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” Jones said.

Speaking to Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report, Condo said, “It has been an incredible journey at Skyview and I wish all the employees the very best.”

Noting the Februrary tweaks within Skyview, Jones said the new structure “has allowed us to better utilize the broad cross-section of talent in our company.” Since then, Jones added, “Our exceptional team has improved business operations resulting in appreciable benefits for our customers.”

This week will see the units within Skyview come together to collaborate “to further enhance these improvements across finance, research and sales,” Jones said.

For Condo, she looks forward to sharing an announcement soon and can be reached at [email protected].