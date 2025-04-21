Kalman Rises To CRO at Marketron

Revenue operations and digital advertising tech-focused firm Marketron has promoted from within to fill the role of Chief Revenue Officer. The job is going to a 10-year company veteran who took over the marketing team in 2024.

Earning the rise at Marketron is Todd Kalman. “Since joining Marketron in 2015, Kalman has played an integral role in the company’s success, overseeing sales and revenue development,” the company says.

For Marketron CEO Jimshade Chaudhari, Kalman “has been instrumental in shaping Marketron’s growth and success over the past decade. His deep industry expertise, proven leadership, and ability to build lasting relationships have consistently positioned Marketron and our customers for continued success. Todd’s innovative approach and commitment to excellence have enhanced our revenue strategies and empowered our customers to achieve exceptional results. We’re excited to have Todd in this expanded role as we navigate the evolving landscape of the broadcast industry.”

Prior to his tenure at Marketron, Kalman had a 20-year career in sales leadership at top radio broadcasting companies including iHeartMedia and CBS Radio. In 2024, he served on the steering committee for the Radio Ink Radio Masters Sales Summit.

“I’m honored to receive this promotion,” Kalman said. “Marketron has been an incredible environment for innovation and staying aligned with the industry’s evolving technology needs. The company is well-positioned to drive further growth for Marketron and our customers. I look forward to what’s next for radio and Marketron.”