A New Wakeup Pair For Audacy’s ‘K-FROG’

Ribbit … Ribbit. There’s a new morning show at the Audacy Inc. Country radio station serving the Inland Empire of Southern California, and it pairs its afternoon host — a 2024 ACM and CMA nominee for Large Market On-Air Personality of the Year — with Kelli Green.

Joining Green in the 6am-10am slot is Anthony Donatelli, thus creating “Kelli and Anthony in the Morning.”

The change shifts “Heather Froglear” to Donatelli’s former 3pm-7pm slot.

The syndicated “Katie & Company” will now hold the midday slot at the station, a perennial format leader in the region that competes against Mt. Wilson FM Broadcasters’ KKGO-FM in Los Angeles to the west and shares audience with Audacy sibling KSON-FM in San Diego to the south.

Michael Valenzuela, Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Audacy’s Riverside and San Diego stations, commented, “We’re constantly seeking new ways to better serve our listeners and partners, and these exciting changes will enable us to deliver top-tier programming, powered by exceptional talent who are going to continue bringing engaging conversations while sharing the best country hits.”

Donatelli quipped, “The only people I’ve been waking up this early for are my kids—and now, apparently, all of the Inland Empire. “I’m excited for the opportunity and ready to bring the creativity, the laughs, and everything I’ve got to this show every day.”

KXFG-FM at 92.9 MHz serves the Temecula Valley while KFRG-FM 95.1 serves the Riverside-San Bernardino market.