Duncan’s Hoosier Media: Five-Station Cluster Sold To Station Talent

He hosts the morning shift on a Class B1 FM radio station licensed to a city just west of the Dayton metropolitan area, on the Indiana side of the border. Now, this programmer and on-air host is teaming with his wife to acquire not only this property but its radio siblings serving Richmond.

This ensures local ownership for three FMs, two AMs and two FM translators that are being sold by Rodgers Broadcasting Corporation to the newly created Duncan Media. The buyer is led by Rick Duncan, a familiar face and voice to radio listeners in the Richmond, Ind., area, and his wife, Heather Duncan.

Duncan recently celebrated 25 years with Rodgers, and in addition to hosting mornings on WFMG-FM 101.3 — a station audible on I-675 while driving through Centerville, Ohio — he’s been Director of Programming and Operations for the entire local radio group.

Those stations along with WFMG are being purchased by Rick and Heather Duncan in a deal that sees them use the services of Cary Tepper and Tepper Law Firm when making the FCC filing for regulatory approval. With WFMG will come WKBV-AM in Richmond; WIFE-FM in Rushville, Ind. (taking the calls of a former iconic Indianapolis AM); WLPK-AM in Connersville, Ind.; WZZY-FM in Winchester, Ind.; W265DN in Richmond; and W295BT in Connersville.

Property associated with four sites is included in the transaction.

A $100,000 price tag has been placed on the deal, inclusive of the towers and all real estate.