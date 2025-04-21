Hispanic Ad Champion To Get Lifetime Achievement Honor

HOUSTON — For 40 years, López Negrete Communications has helped connect brands, advertisers, and industries to the vibrant, growing Hispanic audience. Now, Radio Ink celebrates his contributions with the Medallas de Cortez Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hispanic Radio Conference.

This year’s event, scheduled for June 11-12 at the Sheraton North Houston at George Bush Intercontinental in Houston, pays tribute to Alex López Negrete, an individual who saw the future and recognized the power of Hispanic consumers before much of corporate America. He helped launch LNC in the mid-1980s, and today the agency’s roster of clients ranges from Bank of America and McDonald’s to Hyundai and Phillips 66.

As has been noted in Hispanic marketing and advertising publications across the last 15 years, Alex’s work didn’t just grow brands — it changed the landscape for Hispanic radio, paving the way for broadcasters, advertisers, and content creators to stand taller and reach farther.

Negrete’s honor comes as the Hispanic Radio Conference further coalesces its two-day agenda of panel discussions and keynote addresses.

“Whether you’re managing stations, selling media, creating content, or building advertiser relationships, this is more than a ceremony — it’s a working event designed for people who are serious about the future of Hispanic radio,” says the HRC team.

Here’s Just a Sneak Peek of What’s to Come:

Learn what’s actually working in today’s media climate — from AI to podcasting to data-driven strategies — straight from people who are doing it successfully

in today’s media climate — from AI to podcasting to data-driven strategies — straight from people who are doing it successfully Hear directly from José Cancela , President of Telemundo Station Group, on how industry leaders paved the way — and what it takes to stay relevant now

, President of Telemundo Station Group, on how industry leaders paved the way — and what it takes to stay relevant now Connect with the decision-makers behind some of the country’s most powerful Hispanic radio stations, advertisers, and networks

behind some of the country’s most powerful Hispanic radio stations, advertisers, and networks Get the latest market intelligence from Nielsen, top consultants, and broadcasters who are breaking through in competitive markets

from Nielsen, top consultants, and broadcasters who are breaking through in competitive markets Participate in open conversations about issues that matter to our communities: immigration, audience trust, platform convergence, and what’s ahead post-election

about issues that matter to our communities: immigration, audience trust, platform convergence, and what’s ahead post-election See what’s next in Hispanic media — from legal policy to car dashboards to monetization models — and how to prepare

in Hispanic media — from legal policy to car dashboards to monetization models — and how to prepare Build lasting relationships during panels, Q&As, and cocktail receptions with professionals who’ve been in your shoes

Register Now!

Seats are limited. If you work in Hispanic radio, this is the one room you can’t afford to miss.

Register Today!

P.S.: Already coming? Be sure to reserve your hotel room at a special low rate!