This Auto Insurance Specialist Is Killin’ It At Radio

The auto insurance specialist category has been a fiercely competitive one over the last decade, with activity up and down for companies such as Allstate, GEICO, State Farm and Liberty Mutual Insurance. Last week, one of their biggest rivals was, by far, the most dominant user of Spot Radio.

For the week ending April 20, Media Monitors data compiled by the iHeartMedia-owned entity finds Progressive was the big user of spot radio, with some 65,221 spot plays detected during the seven-day period.

No other auto insurance specialist appears in the latest Spot Ten, which shows The Home Depot maintaining a sizable lead over category competitor Lowe’s and T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless each upping their spot totals at Spot Radio.