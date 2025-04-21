FOX Sports Radio Gearing Up For 2025 NFL Draft

Premiere Sports Network’s FOX Sports Radio is putting the finishing touches on its plans to provide comprehensive multiplatform coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft to pro football fans.

Live coverage of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will air across FOX Sports Radio’s affiliate radio stations across the U.S. on Thursday (4/24). The coverage extends to FOX Sports Radio’s YouTube channel and the iHeartRadio app; FSR is within the iHeartMedia family.

This year marks the 25th year FSR will present a “Draft Night LIVE” broadcast, and FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer will lead the coverage. He’s joined by LaVar Arrington; former New York Jets General Manager Joe Douglas; and FOX Sports Lead College Football Reporter Jenny Taft, who will deliver live predictions, analysis and reactions throughout the night as all 32 picks are made.

Additionally, The Dan Patrick Show will broadcast live from The Bar — Holmgren Way, which

is three blocks from the site of the Draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.

Furthermore, The Doug Gottlieb Show will broadcast live from Green Bay throughout the week. The program will originate from The Legacy Hotel — Green Bay next to Lambeau Field from April 21-23 and The Bar – Holmgren Way on April 24 and 25.