Application Window Opens For RAB Female-Focused Program

Radio industry sales advocacy group RAB has announced the dates for the 17th annual “Rising Through the Ranks” leadership program for women, produced by the group and sponsored by Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio Inc.

The 2025 event will begin with one virtual offering scheduled for 11am-2pm Central on August 12, prior to the participants meeting in person on August 19-21 in Nashville. RAB will offer scholarships for this year’s program. The scholarships will cover the cost of the professional development course, which is geared toward fostering and educating current and emerging female leaders in broadcast radio.

“Rising Through the Ranks provides a rare opportunity to not only learn and connect with our speakers but also build their own networks with their fellow classmates from stations and radio groups across the U.S.,” said RAB President/CEO Mike Hulvey.

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby added that “Rising Through the Ranks” has “long been instrumental in shaping the leadership journeys of so many incredible women in our industry. This program perfectly aligns with MIW’s mission to champion and advance women in media. We’re proud to continue supporting this impactful initiative and look forward to welcoming and empowering the 2025 class.”

This year’s agenda and speaker lineup will be announced at a later date.

Scholarship applications and registration are available at https://www.rab.com, and will be accepted through 5pm Central on May 30. Scholarship recipients will be notified of their selection by June 23.