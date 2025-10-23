CRS 2026 Digital Music Summit To Bridge Radio And DSP Data

After revealing the return of the Digital Music Summit in August, Country Radio Seminar is giving a better look at the expanded lineup of sessions designed to explore the intersection of radio, streaming, and digital engagement in Country music at CRS 2026.

Integrated throughout the three-day CRS schedule, DMS offers panels, networking opportunities, and artist spotlights that examine the evolving connection between digital platforms, broadcasters, and modern Country music audiences.

“The Showdown Of The Top 20: Comparing The Social, Streaming, And Radio Charts Of 2025” will unite leading voices from DSPs, social platforms, and radio to compare chart methodologies and explore how each reflects different aspects of fan behavior. The session aims to clarify where audience metrics overlap and where new opportunities exist.

“Pack Your Bags: Country’s Gone Global” will focus on the international growth of country music and how artists, programmers, and marketers can navigate expanding global markets.

“Embracing The Change: Country Is Cross Pollinating And That’s Okay” will highlight how genre collaborations are reshaping audience discovery and driving new fan engagement. Panelists will share examples of successful cross-genre projects and what they mean for radio and artists alike.

“Nielsen Schmielsen: New Platforms For Audience Data & Analytics” will examine how music discovery and audience measurement continue to evolve. The session will contrast legacy sources like Nielsen, Mediabase, and Luminate with emerging data tools that track modern listening habits and help stations and marketers make more informed programming and advertising decisions.

Registration for CRS 2026, scheduled for March 18-20, is open. The event is again being held at the Omni Nashville.