Staten Island Stride: NEW 102.7’s Walk For Animals Tops $31K

Audacy New York’s NEW 102.7 FM (WNEW) has raised over $31,000 for Animal Care Centers of New York City during its second Walk for Animals, which saw Karen Carson in the Morning co-host “Intern Anthony” Malerba walk 13.8 miles across Staten Island.

While Malerba hiked Hylan Boulevard, Carson and Johnny Mingione provided live on-air updates, encouraged donations, and shared progress throughout the event, which featured support from the Staten Island Tech High School Marching Band and local restaurants.

Animal Care Centers of New York City works to end animal homelessness by rescuing and placing cats, dogs, and rabbits.

NEW 102.7 Brand Manager Rob Miller said, “We are incredibly proud of the Karen Carson in the Morning show. This is a cause that is deeply personal to the team, and to see Intern Anthony, a Staten Island native, walk the longest street in his home borough to rally support shows an extraordinary level of dedication. This effort, combined with the amazing generosity of our listeners, is a powerful example of the community spirit NEW 102.7 stands for.”