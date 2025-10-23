DTS Updates AutoStage Broadcaster Portal For November Launch

Xperi took full advantage of its presence at NAB Show New York to announce an enhanced version of its DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal launching on November 1, introducing expanded audience analytics that will now stretch across 250 US markets.

The system is built on the DTS AutoStage platform, which operates in over 12 million vehicles worldwide and provides real-time data on radio listening patterns.

Stations can now analyze audience activity by market and time, view geographic heat maps, and track trends across days or months. The data helps broadcasters understand listener habits within their home markets and in nearby areas where their signals reach.

Xperi Senior Vice President Commercial Strategy and Partnerships Joe D’Angelo said, “This new version of the DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal signals an inflection point in radio broadcasters’ ability to obtain precise listening measurements at scale and with specificity. The portal’s breadth of insights, delivered within 24 hours from millions of vehicles, means broadcasters can measure audience shifts as they happen, and where most consumers are listening – in their cars. This means more relevant programming for audiences.”

Xperi SVP and General Manager of Immersive Entertainment Jeff Jury explained, “Because radio broadcasters can see where they rank in their market, they can uncover audience trends that were previously hidden.”

For example, in small towns, when people drive to and from Friday night high school football games, more listeners stay tuned later into the evening. When school starts back up, morning listening patterns shift almost immediately as parents and students return to early commutes.

In vacation destinations, audience levels rise during seasonal peaks, like winter in ski towns or summer at beach resorts, as more travelers spend time in their cars with the radio on.

Jury added, “These insights allow stations to fine-tune programming in near real-time and deliver advertisers proof of audience engagement that has traditionally only been available for digital platforms.”