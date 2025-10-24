Blast From The Past: Clarke Ingram, 96KX

This week’s Radio Ink Blast from the Past remembers Clarke Ingram during his days at 96KX in Pittsburgh. You may recognize another famous face in the picture.
In Clarke’s 40+ years in broadcasting, he served as OM of KZZP/Phoenix and 98PXY/Rochester, PD of B-94/Pittsburgh and KRQ/Tucson, as was an air personality at Z-100 in New York City and 3WS/Pittsburgh.
