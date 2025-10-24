Yavapai Broadcasting Food Drive Helps Hungry Arizona Families

Ahead of the holiday season, Yavapai Broadcasting stations in Northern and Central Arizona teamed up with listeners and local businesses to raise nearly five tons of food for families in need within six hours during this year’s Harvest for the Hungry food drive.

Held on October 14, the community event collected 9,441 pounds of food to benefit the Yavapai Food Bank, Flagstaff Family Food Center, and Old Town Mission in the Verde Valley.

The annual drive is powered by Yavapai Broadcasting’s cluster of stations serving Prescott, Cottonwood, and Flagstaff, including KKLD The Cloud 95.9, KVRD 105.7, KYBC 1600, The Peak 100.1 (KVNA), and ESPN 104.7 (KVNA-AM).

Yavapai Broadcasting General Manager Mike Jensen said, “It was a tremendous community effort made possible by our stations, listeners, and local business partners all coming together to make a real difference for Arizona families heading into the holidays.”