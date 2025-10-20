Edison Q3 Podcast Ranker: Rogan Leads, Kelces & Kirk Surge

The biggest names in podcasting are holding strong, but some surprising new voices are crashing the charts. The findings come from Edison Podcast Metrics, based on continuous interviews conducted throughout the quarter in English and Spanish.

Edison Research has released its Top 50 Podcasts in the US for Q3 2025, ranking shows by weekly audience reach among listeners ages 13 and older.

The top four podcasts held steady from the previous quarter, with The Joe Rogan Experience, Crime Junkie, The Daily, and Call Her Daddy maintaining their positions. SmartLess edged up one spot to round out the top five, while This Past Weekend with Theo Von slipped one position to No. 6.

New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce climbed three spots to No. 7, boosted by a high-profile Taylor Swift guest appearance. Morbid saw one of the biggest gains of the quarter, jumping nine ranks to enter the top ten alongside Dateline NBC and Stuff You Should Know.

Two shows broke into the Top 20 for the first time. The Meidas Touch Podcast debuted at No. 14, while The Charlie Kirk Show soared 32 spots to No. 17 after continued posthumous episode releases following Kirk’s passing in September.

Among first-time Top 50 entries, On Purpose with Jay Shetty landed at No. 42, likely driven by his Today Show appearance marking the anniversary of 9/11. Other notable moves included The Pat McAfee Show, hitting a new high at No. 26, and The Bill Simmons Podcast, which rose from No. 67 to No. 36 as football season began. Candace reentered the conversation at No. 28 after host Candace Owens’ return from maternity leave.

Just outside the Top 50, Diary of a CEO and Giggly Squad ranked Nos. 51 and 52, respectively.

Edison Research’s quarterly ranker is based on 5,000 weekly podcast consumers who reported listening to or watching at least one podcast during the survey period. Rankings reflect audience reach, not downloads or watch time, and are weighted to represent the total US podcast audience.