Remote News Service Expands with Six New Affiliate Groups

Remote News Service has announced the expansion of its network with six new affiliate groups across California, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, New York, and Virginia. The additions increase RNS’s local news coverage and anchor presence in multiple regions.

New affiliates include Connoisseur Media’s Palm Springs stations KNWZ-AM, KPSI, and KDGL. Midwest Communications’ WHBL-AM/FM in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Civic Media’s WAUK-AM in Wisconsin. Treese Media Group’s WEEU-AM in Reading, Pennsylvania. And finally, Bold Gold Media’s WDNB, WSUL, WVOS, and WVOS-AM in Monticello, New York.

Anchors providing news to these stations include John Cruz in Palm Springs, Stace Keen in Sheboygan, Freddi Hammer in Virginia, and RNS CEO/Anchor Lesley Lotto, who will serve as State News Anchor for Civic Media and anchor for Bold Gold Media.