DC Signal Trades ‘Praise’ for Tropical Format Led by Pedro Biaggi

Urban One has introduced a new Tropical format on 104.1 FM in the Washington, DC, market, replacing its longtime Praise gospel programming. The move shifts Praise to 92.7 and 95.9, serving the immediate DC area and parts of the region’s outer suburbs.

The format flip to Latino 104.1, which debuted Thursday, brings reggaetón and bachata to WPRS under the leadership of veteran radio host Pedro Biaggi. Biaggi, a well-known voice in DC’s Hispanic radio community, first joined the market in 2005 as morning host for Audacy’s El Zol (WLZL) and later spent five years with Univision’s Washington affiliate before joining Costa Media.

Costa Media CEO José Villafañe confirmed that Biaggi has been released from his contract with the company to take on his new role at Urban One.

The launch marks a notable expansion for Urban One into Spanish-language radio in its home market, positioning WPRS to compete directly with WLZL for fans of artists like Bad Bunny, Ozuna, and Prince Royce.

The shift also adds diversity to the region’s Latin radio offerings following Hubbard Radio’s recent discontinuation of La Mera Mera. Costa Media’s Qué Onnda at 87.7 FM has since transitioned to a Regional Mexican format to fill part of that gap.