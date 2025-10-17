CRB Opens Applications for 2026 Rusty Walker Scholarship

Country Radio Broadcasters is accepting Rusty Walker Scholarship Program applications for CRS 2026. Three recipients will be selected to receive complimentary registration, hotel, and airfare to the conference, set for March 18-20 in Nashville.

Scholars chosen will also be recognized during the event.

The scholarship honors the late Rusty Walker, a Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee and former CRS board member. Established in 2012, following his passing, the program continues his legacy of supporting new radio professionals.

Eligibility is limited to full-time radio station employees attending CRS for the first time.

Applicants must complete the online form available on the Rusty Walker Scholarship page and submit an essay of 500 words or fewer explaining why they should be considered before the cutoff date of Wednesday, November 12.

CRS is also accepting nominations for the 2026 Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award. Named for late broadcaster Tom Rivers, the award celebrates his 17-year career and commitment to community and industry service. The honor recognizes a country radio professional who demonstrates generosity and service to their community.