CRS Taking Nominations for 2026 Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award

Country Radio Seminar is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award. The annual award honors a country radio industry professional who exemplifies generosity, caring, and community service.

Named for Tom Rivers, a broadcaster who passed away in 2004 at age 38, the award reflects his legacy of service. Rivers spent 17 years in broadcasting, including time as operations manager at WUSN in Chicago and earlier at WQYK in Tampa. He also served on the CRB Board of Directors.

Past recipients of the honor include Mark “Hawkeye” Louis, Tim Leary, Storme Warren, Heather Froglear, Lon Helton, “Dollar” Bill Lawson, Dan Halyburton, Peter Smyth, Jeff Smulyan, Mary Quaas, and George G. Beasley.

Submissions are due by December 5 and can be made through the official nomination form.

In addition, Country Radio Broadcasters and CRS are accepting applications for the Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholarship, honoring McKay’s legacy in programming and supporting aspiring female leaders. Applications are open through October 13, with three first-time CRS attendees to be recognized during CRS 2026.