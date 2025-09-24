Denise Ilitch Brings Podcast To Radio On Detroit’s WJR

Cumulus Media Detroit’s 760 WJR and Michigan community and business leader Denise Ilitch announce The Denise Ilitch Show will be airing on radio for the first time, beginning September 27. The podcast will air monthly on Saturday evenings.

The podcast, launched in 2021, features guests who share stories of overcoming adversity, staying positive, and giving back. It will continue to be available on major podcast platforms in addition to its new radio home. The debut broadcast will mark the show’s 50th episode, featuring Jill Martin of NBC’s TODAY Show.

Martin, a fashion expert and breast cancer survivor, will join Ilitch to discuss her career and experiences.

Ilitch currently serves on the University of Michigan Board of Regents and has served on the boards of leading charitable and community organizations.