Colorado Public Radio Adds Voice to Mountain West News Bureau

Colorado Public Radio is the latest associate partner of the Mountain West News Bureau, joining numerous partner station groups across seven Western states united in coverage of issues like water, energy, public lands, rural economies, and Indigenous affairs.

In August, MWNB became the seventh NPR regional newsroom. The newsroom model allows stations to share staff, coordinate coverage, and maintain local connections while producing regional stories.

The bureau includes six managing partners: Boise State Public Radio, KANW in New Mexico, KUNC in Colorado, KUNR Public Radio in Nevada, Nevada Public Radio, and Wyoming Public Media. Close to a dozen affiliated stations and NPR also participate.

Colorado Public Radio President and CEO Stewart Vanderwilt said, “This partnership reflects CPR’s long-standing commitment to collaboration. At a time when local journalism is under pressure, it is more important than ever that public media organizations work together to ensure people in our region have access to trusted and essential news. In an era of tightening resources, crossing state lines to collaborate is essential for sustaining strong, community-focused journalism.”

“By joining the Mountain West News Bureau, CPR is investing in shared editorial strength and ensuring that critical stories from our communities are told with depth and context. This model helps fulfill our responsibility to serve Colorado and contribute meaningfully to journalism across the region,” he added.

CPR News Executive Editor Kevin Dale, “Joining the news bureau will be key for our audiences and for the audiences of the stations in the group. We know together that we can provide the urgent news our communities need and the deeper reporting they want. We have already worked with many stations in the bureau, and we’re excited to see what comes next.”