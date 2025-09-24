Baltimore Public Media Welcomes Sarah Petrowich to WYPR

Sarah Petrowich is joining Baltimore Public Media’s WYPR news team starting October 13. She previously reported at Delaware Public Media, covering the legislature, education funding, and the 2024 gubernatorial race for All Things Considered and Here & Now.

Petrowich earned a degree in journalism and political science from the University of Missouri. Her work included coverage of the Missouri General Assembly for KBIA and general assignments.

She later gained reporting experience with WUSF in Tampa and contributed to production and social media support at POLITICO Europe in Brussels.

Baltimore Public Media Chief of Content Danyell Irby said, “It is more crucial now than ever that we continue to hold public officials accountable and provide in-depth reporting on decisions made in Annapolis that affect our daily lives. I am excited that Sarah will bring that needed journalism excellence and ethical reporting to the WYPR news team.”

Petrowich said, “I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the news team at WYPR and continue my passion of delivering thoughtful, engaging, and thorough statewide political coverage to impacted residents. At a time when public media’s mission of providing trusted, community-focused journalism is under unprecedented threat, I take more pride in this role than ever before. Local government and civic engagement is one of the cornerstones of democracy, and I am excited to join a community of journalists empowering the Baltimore area through insightful coverage of the policies and political decisions impacting their lives.”